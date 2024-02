Pelletier logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

This was Pelletier's first point in three outings this season. He missed the first half of the campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he got up to game speed with AHL Calgary. The 22-year-old winger is currently in a fourth-line role, but he could be moved up the lineup if the Flames need to mix up the forward combinations. Pelletier had seven points over 24 NHL outings last season.