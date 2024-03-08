Pelletier scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Pelletier got to play alongside Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko at even strength, and it was the latter who set up his goal. Through nine NHL outings this season, Pelletier has a goal and two assists while mostly seeing bottom-six usage even if he lines up with more established players. He's added seven shots on net, six hits and a plus-4 rating. Fantasy managers can likely find better production than what Pelletier has offered so far.