Pelletier recorded a goal and an assist in Calgary's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas on Thursday.

Pelletier opened the scoring at 13:25 of the first period. He's up to three goals and six points in 13 contests with the Flames in 2022-23. The 21-year-old is on a roll, contributing two goals and five points over his last four games. He also has 16 goals and 36 points in 33 outings with the AHL's Wranglers this season.