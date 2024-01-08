Pelletier (shoulder) was activated from season-opening injured reserve Monday prior to being assigned to AHL Calgary.

Pelletier underwent shoulder surgery in October. He is expected to start practicing in the minors this week, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, and could get into some AHL contests soon. Pelletier should get another NHL look at some point this campaign. The 22-year-old forward had three goals, seven points and 48 shots on net in 24 games with the Flames last season.