Pelletier scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sabres.

Pelletier sparked the Flames' comeback by scoring their first goal at 2:17 of the second period. It was the 21-year-old's first NHL tally and point -- he's had some growing pains during his first taste of action with the Flames. The winger has added 14 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while skating with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri at even strength for the bulk of his time with the big club. If the Flames opt to buy at the trade deadline, Pelletier could be heading back to AHL Calgary, so there's not much reason for managers in redraft formats to keep an eye on him yet.