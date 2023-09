Pelletier (upper body) left the Flames' Monday split-squad game in Calgary versus the Kraken with an upper-body injury, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Pelletier will be evaluated further Tuesday. The 22-year-old winger is battling for a bottom-six job in training camp, so missing any amount of time could be detrimental to his chances to make the roster. More information may be available prior to Wednesday's game in Winnipeg.