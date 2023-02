Pelletier notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Pelletier sparked a passing play that ended with Nazem Kadri's goal 46 seconds into the game to give the Flames a 2-0 lead. This was Pelletier's first NHL assist, and he's collected both of his points this season over his last four games after taking some time to adjust to the NHL's pace of play. The 21-year-old has added 17 shots on net and a minus-2 rating while seeing even-strength minutes on the second line.