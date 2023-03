Pelletier produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Pelletier nearly had a goal on the play, but Jonathan Huberdeau's pass didn't get to his stick. Instead, Pelletier settled for a secondary assist, his sixth point over his last six games. The rookie winger is quickly establishing himself in the Flames' top six. He's up to seven points, 28 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 15 appearances.