Pelletier was assigned to AHL Calgary in a paper transaction Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
This is just a paper move to make Pelletier eligible for the AHL playoffs, so look for him to be recalled ahead of Saturday's game versus the Panthers. He's picked up three points through nine top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Flames' Jakob Pelletier: Gets first goal of season•
-
Flames' Jakob Pelletier: Notches assist•
-
Flames' Jakob Pelletier: Returning vs. Edmonton•
-
Flames' Jakob Pelletier: Out of action Thursday•
-
Flames' Jakob Pelletier: Not expected to play Monday•
-
Flames' Jakob Pelletier: Won't play against Detroit•