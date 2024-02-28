Pelletier recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Pelletier has two assists over six contests this season. He's seen limited ice time for much of his action so far, playing on the fourth line after missing a large portion of the campaign due to a shoulder injury. The 22-year-old could move up the lineup if the Flames struggle or move other wingers out at the trade deadline.