Pelletier (upper body) was labeled day-to-day by the Flames on Wednesday.

Pelletier has played in just four NHL games this season in which he recorded one assist, two shots and one hit while averaging just 7:58 of ice time. With the winger sidelined, the Flames recalled Cole Schwindt from the minors and will likely lean on the winger if Pelletier isn't available versus the Sharks on Thursday.