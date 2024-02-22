Pelletier (upper body) will not play against the Bruins on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Pelletier will miss his four straight game after he was injured early in the first period versus the Rangers on Feb. 12. Pelletier has one assist in four NHL games this season, as he has missed most of the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery in October.
