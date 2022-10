Pelletier was cut from the Flames' NHL roster Sunday, per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.

Pelletier, Calgary's top prospect, had a chance to make the opening-night roster after posting 62 points (27 goals, 35 assists) last year with AHL Stockton. The 5-foot-9 winger players a strong two-way game with significant playmaking upside. Pelletier will likely make his NHL debut at some point in the 2022-23 season.