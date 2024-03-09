Pelletier was recalled from AHL Calgary on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
As expected, Pelletier will rejoin the Flames after he was sent down Friday in a paper move. The 23-year-old forward has a goal and three points in nine NHL games this season.
