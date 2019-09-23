Flames' Jakob Pelletier: Returning to junior hockey
Pelletier was reassigned to QMJHL Moncton on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Pelletier only made a couple of appearances in the preaseason, and he didn't record a point. The 18-year-old winger will continue with QMJHL Moncton for another season. In his junior career, Pelletier has put up 150 points in 125 regular-season games, and another eight points across 17 postseason appearances.
