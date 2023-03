Pelletier was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Friday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

This is just a paper move as Pelletier is expected to be recalled later in the day. The move was made to make Pelletier eligible for the AHL playoffs, which will come in handy if the Flames do not make the playoffs. Pelletier has three goals and seven points in 16 NHL games this season.