Pelletier was returned to AHL Calgary on Saturday.

Pelletier played in his first four NHL games during his recall, but was unable to hit the scoresheet. The first-round pick -- 26th overall -- in 2019, Pelletier will get in playing time as the Flames are off until Feb. 6, while the AHL Wranglers play four times. He had 15 goals and 34 points in 31 AHL games before his recall.