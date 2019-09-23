Flames' Jakob Pelletier: Signs entry-level contract
Pelletier signed a three-year, entry-level deal Monday.
Earlier Monday, Pelletier was reassigned to QMJHL Moncton to begin his third year of junior hockey. The 26th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft will take another year or two of junior hockey before joining the professional ranks on a regular basis. He ranked seventh in QMJHL scoring last season with 89 points in 65 games.
