Flames' Jakob Pelletier: Small guy who plays big

Pelletier was drafted 26th overall by the Flames at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Pelletier delivered 39 goals and 89 points in the QMJHL in 2018-19 without having great hands or speed. It's an impressive feat, especially for a guy who's 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. His hockey smarts and character are both strong and his compete is through the roof. Need proof? Pelletier is fearless when it comes to driving the net and playing in the dirty areas of the ice -- that's where he gets his goals. His smarts give him a 200-foot perspective that's uncanny for a young player and they could make him an exceptional third-line winger in the NHL. He's hard not to like on the ice. But we need to see Pelletier in the NHL before we commit a bench spot to him in fantasy.