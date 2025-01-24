Pelletier scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Pelletier began the game on the fourth line but also took some shifts alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. With six points over his last five outings, Pelletier is certainly proving his worth and should be more than a standard bottom-six winger. He's up to four goals, seven assists, 28 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-10 rating through 20 appearances this season, surpassing his combined 10 points over 37 contests across the previous two campaigns combined.