Pelletier scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Pelletier deflected a Noah Hanifin shot for a go-ahead goal in the third peirod. Later in the frame, persistence in the offensive zone saw Pelletier set up Mikael Backlund for an insurance tally. With this outing, Pelletier doubled his season point total to four, and these two points were the first in his career on the power play. He's added 22 shots on net and a minus-3 rating while filling a second-line role since his recall earlier in February.