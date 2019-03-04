Neal (lower body) won't suit up in Monday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Neal has not seen the ice since Feb. 14, and will continue to sit out with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old hasn't quite lived up to expectations this campaign, collecting just 15 points in 55 games. Neal's next chance to suit up will be on the road against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.