Neal (lower body) practiced with the third line and second power-play unit in Saturday's morning skate, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This seems to indicate Neal will replace Sam Bennett (upper body) in the lineup after the former's 17-game absence. Neal has 15 points (five goals, 10 helpers) in 55 games this season, but rejoins a Flames team with 19 goals in their last five games, during which they've gone 4-1-0.