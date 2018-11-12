Flames' James Neal: Benched for third period

Neal was benched for the third period of Sunday's loss, logging just 8:03 of ice time in the game.

The Flames' forward is not injured but rather the benching was based on poor performance. Neal has just four points in 18 games and now will have three days off before Calgary plays Montreal on Thursday, a game the veteran could be scratched for considering how Sunday's affair ended. Neal's next point will be No. 500 for his career.