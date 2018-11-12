Flames' James Neal: Chasing milestone
Neal's next point will be No. 500 in his illustrious career.
The Flames suit up against the Sharks on Sunday, which will be Neal's next opportunity to reach the milestone. Unfortunately, he's only produced three goals and one assist over 17 games in his debut season with Calgary. His slide can partially be attributed to the fact that he's seen a five-percent increase in even-strength shifts in the defensive zone compared to how he finished with the Golden Knights in the 2017-18 campaign.
