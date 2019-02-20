Flames' James Neal: Considered week-to-week
General manager Brad Treliving revealed Wednesday that Neal (lower body) is considered week-to-week and will be reevaluated next week, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Neal can likely be ruled out for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday as a result of the news, though whether or not he travels with the team as it embarks on a three-game road trip beginning in Ottawa on Sunday will likely be telling on whether or not a return Tuesday or Wednesday is possible. The veteran winger hasn't lived up to expectations in the first of his five-year deal with Calgary, collecting just 15 points over 55 games, and his latest injury will further reduce his chances of salvaging it.
