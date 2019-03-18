Flames' James Neal: Could return Thursday
Neal (lower body) is a possibility to play Thursday versus the Senators, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Neal participated in full practice as an extra body Monday, while recent call-up Curtis Lazar taking line rushes on the fourth line. Neal has missed 15 games with his injury, and he'll be out for one or two more before working his way back into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...