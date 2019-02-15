Flames' James Neal: Departs after collision
Neal left Thursday's game against Florida with a lower-body injury.
The 31-year-old suffered the injury on what looked to be a harmless collision with Jayce Hawryluk. An update on Neal's status for the road ahead should come after Thursday's game.
