Neal (lower body) is aiming to return to the lineup Thursday, but he needs official medical clearance to face the Lightning in that home game, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It seems to us that the veteran has favorable odds of getting the green light to play in the upcoming contest, but the bigger question is knowing whether fantasy owners would want to play him amid his offensive struggles. Neal only has three goals and four assists through 34 games in his debut season with the Flames. Look for an official call on his availability around pregame warmups.