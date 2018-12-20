Flames' James Neal: Eyeing return Thursday
Neal (lower body) is aiming to return to the lineup Thursday, but he needs official medical clearance to face the Lightning in that home game, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It seems to us that the veteran has favorable odds of getting the green light to play in the upcoming contest, but the bigger question is knowing whether fantasy owners would want to play him amid his offensive struggles. Neal only has three goals and four assists through 34 games in his debut season with the Flames. Look for an official call on his availability around pregame warmups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...