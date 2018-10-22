Flames' James Neal: Fires only one shot
Neal was held pointless during Sunday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
Neal was unable to score or find an assist, while logging just over 14 minutes on the ice. The winger played over a minute on the power play, taking only one shot in the win.
