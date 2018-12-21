Flames' James Neal: Held in check in return
Neal (lower body) returned to action Thursday, skating for 17:02 of ice time in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning.
While it was good to see that Neal only ended up missing one game with his lower-body injury, the veteran winger failed to put a marker on the scoresheet for the 28th time in 35 games this season. The Flames rank sixth in league scoring, so it's not like Neal is suffering from poor team insulation in the attacking zone after he put up 44 points (25 goals, 19 assists) through 71 games in Vegas' inaugural campaign.
