Neal wants to return to the 20-goal mark next season, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Neal's lack of production was a major story for the Flames this season, as he scored only seven goals and 19 points in 63 appearances. Neal had never registered less than 21 goals or 36 points entering the year, which came with the Penguins in the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign.

