Flames' James Neal: Joins practice
Neal (lower body) wore a regular jersey in Friday's morning skate, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It's another important step in the recovery for the veteran winger, who has missed 13 games with the injury and will likely tack on a few more to that total before returning. His return is not imminent -- he's not expect to play Friday's game versus the Rangers or Saturday's contest in Winnipeg -- but coach Bill Peters has previously said Neal will be ready for the playoffs.
