Flames' James Neal: Lights lamp Thursday

Neal scored his first goal in a Flames uniform while firing three shots in Thursday's 4-3 preseason win over San Jose.

This goal should give Neal some momentum heading into the first season of a five-year, $28.75 million deal. The well-traveled scorer has topped the 20-goal mark in each of his first 10 NHL campaigns, and there's little reason to think things will be different with Neal surrounded by young talent among Calgary's forward ranks.

