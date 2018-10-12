Flames' James Neal: Lights lamp

Neal scored a goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

The Flames signed Neal for his goal-scoring abilities, as he's racked up at least 20 scores in each of his 10 NHL seasons. Neal beat a flailing Jake Allen to open the scoring in the first period. The 31-year-old has been slotting in on the third line, so his value has diminished for now after a 25-goal, 44-point campaign.