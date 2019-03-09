Flames' James Neal: On ice Saturday
Neal (lower body) skated but did not participate in full practice Saturday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Head coach Bill Peters said Neal will skate again Sunday, but he won't be playing in that contest. It's expected Neal will be ready for the playoffs, but any fantasy owners hanging onto the veteran winger will have to wait a little longer for his return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...