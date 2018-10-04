Flames' James Neal: One assist in Flames debut
Neal registered one assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver.
Neal's debut with the Flames saw him play just under 17 minutes, scoring one goal on one shot and dishing out a single hit for good measure. Calgary is banking on the 31-year-old being able to continue his goal-scoring ways, with Neal having recorded at least 21 goals in every one of his 10 NHL seasons.
