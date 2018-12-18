Neal is dealing with a lower-body injury that will prevent him from suiting up against the Stars on Tuesday,

The frustration continues to mount for Neal's fantasy owners, as an assist in Saturday's road win over the Wild snapped a five-game point drought and gave the veteran winger just his seventh point through 34 games. That was a milestone marker, with Neal collecting his 500th career point, but fantasy hockey is very much a "what have you done for me lately?" experience and the latest injury could be enough for owners to send him to the waiver wire in most settings. As for the Flames, they could also be without Sam Bennett (upper body) for the upcoming contest; in that case, the team might have to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.