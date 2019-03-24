Flames' James Neal: Quiet return to lineup
Neal (lower body) skated 12:12 with two hits and one shot in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
It's a lower ice time than his season average of 15:01 entering the contest. Neal slotted onto the third line, replacing Sam Bennett (upper body), but it was Mark Giordano and the Flames' fourth line contributing all the offense in the game. Neal's spot in the lineup is probably safe while Bennett is out. Head coach Bill Peters may be hesitant to disrupt chemistry too much, which could leave Neal lost in the shuffle should Bennett make a speedy recovery.
