Flames' James Neal: Reaches five-year deal with Calgary

Neal signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract with the Flames on Monday, Sportsnet reports.

Neal produced 44 regular-season points and 12 more in the postseason for the Golden Knights in their inaugural season in 2017-18. Flames GM Brad Treliving has bolstered the team's top-six forward group between courting Neal through free agency and having gone the trade route to acquire Elias Lindholm from the Hurricanes. Calgary ranked 27th in team scoring last season, so it's no wonder that its looking to beef up in that area.