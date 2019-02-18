Neal (lower body) will not rejoin the lineup versus Arizona, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Neal will miss his second straight contest due to his lower-body issue. The winger has fallen into another goal drought, as he has failed to find the back of the net in eight straight contests. With a mere five goals on the year, the Ontario native will certainly miss the 20-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career.