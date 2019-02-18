Flames' James Neal: Remains out of lineup
Neal (lower body) will not rejoin the lineup versus Arizona, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Neal will miss his second straight contest due to his lower-body issue. The winger has fallen into another goal drought, as he has failed to find the back of the net in eight straight contests. With a mere five goals on the year, the Ontario native will certainly miss the 20-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...