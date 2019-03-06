Neal (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.

Neal has been a huge disappointment this season, tallying a meager 15 points in 55 appearances, so there likely aren't many fantasy owners tracking his availability at this point. The veteran forward will need to return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, so another update on his status should be released once that occurs.