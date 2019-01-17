Neal (illness) rejoined his teammates at practice Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Neal's return to practice Thursday should pave the way for him to return to Friday's lineup against the Red Wings. He will miss just one game because of the ailment and will look to pick up where he left off after collecting a pair of assists over the last three games. It's been a tough season overall for the veteran, however, as he's managed just 10 points over 46 games.