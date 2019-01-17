Flames' James Neal: Returns to practice Thursday
Neal (illness) rejoined his teammates at practice Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Neal's return to practice Thursday should pave the way for him to return to Friday's lineup against the Red Wings. He will miss just one game because of the ailment and will look to pick up where he left off after collecting a pair of assists over the last three games. It's been a tough season overall for the veteran, however, as he's managed just 10 points over 46 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...