Flames' James Neal: Ruled out against Pittsburgh
Neal (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Penguins, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Neal's lower-body issue, but for now he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup with Arizona. The veteran forward has been highly disappointing this campaign, having tallied just 15 points in 55 contests after notching 44 points in 71 appearances with the Golden Knights a season ago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...