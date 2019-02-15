Neal (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Penguins, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Neal's lower-body issue, but for now he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup with Arizona. The veteran forward has been highly disappointing this campaign, having tallied just 15 points in 55 contests after notching 44 points in 71 appearances with the Golden Knights a season ago.