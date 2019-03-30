Flames' James Neal: Scores on power play
Neal scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
The winger has had a disappointing season with six goals and 16 points in 59 games while also carrying a minus-8 rating. Neal had 44 points a year ago, but has mostly served a third line role with the Flames. The goal is his first point in four games since returning from a lower-body injury
