Flames' James Neal: Scores two points in garbage time
Neal scored a goal and set up Derek Ryan's second in a 7-2 rout of Los Angeles on Monday.
The two points are nice, but you have to look at when they occurred to get the real story. This outburst came in the final period of a game that meant nothing to Calgary, and Neal's not likely to do this when the result does matter to the Flames. However, with the Flames resting their best players, Neal is likely to get quality ice time and thus has solid value in Calgary's final two games of the regular season.
