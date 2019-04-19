Flames' James Neal: Scratched for Game 5
Neal will be a healthy scratch for Friday's Game 5 against Colorado, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Neal's regular-season struggles have carried into the postseason, as the veteran forward has gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating despite averaging 2:50 of ice time on the man advantage through the first four games of Calgary's first-round series. If the Flames are able to stave off elimination Friday, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which coach Bill Peters reinserts Neal into the lineup for Sunday's Game 6.
