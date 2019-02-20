Neal (lower body) is not listed in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Islanders, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Neal will skip his third straight contest because of the lower-body issue, paving the way for Austin Czarnik -- who has scored two goals in the last two games -- to draw in again. Coming off of a 25-goal, 44-point campaign with Vegas, Neal has disappointed in his first of a five-year contract with the Flames, notching just 15 points through 55 games. Some of that can be attributed to a 4.1 shooting percentage, which ranks well below his average mark and is the lowest for any campaign in which he's played more than 20 games. With another game off the table, he will now look to Friday against the Ducks as his next opportunity to begin turning around a slow campaign.