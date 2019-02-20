Flames' James Neal: Still sidelined Wednesday
Neal (lower body) is not listed in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Islanders, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Neal will skip his third straight contest because of the lower-body issue, paving the way for Austin Czarnik -- who has scored two goals in the last two games -- to draw in again. Coming off of a 25-goal, 44-point campaign with Vegas, Neal has disappointed in his first of a five-year contract with the Flames, notching just 15 points through 55 games. Some of that can be attributed to a 4.1 shooting percentage, which ranks well below his average mark and is the lowest for any campaign in which he's played more than 20 games. With another game off the table, he will now look to Friday against the Ducks as his next opportunity to begin turning around a slow campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...