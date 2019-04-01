Neal registered an assist and five hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Neal's career high in hits is 194, set in 2008-2009, his rookie campaign. He's mellowed out with age, last exceeding 100 hits in 2015-16 when he had 113 checks for the Predators. The assist gave Neal 17 points in 60 games this season, and it was his second point since he returned from a lower-body injury on March 23.