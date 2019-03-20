Flames' James Neal: Won't play Thursday
Neal (lower body) won't play Thursday against Ottawa, but could return Saturday against the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Neal has been a full participant at practice since Friday's session, but he evidently still needs a few more days to get back into playing shape. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface prior to puck drop Saturday night.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...